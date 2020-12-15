Emergency shelter to take in residents of growing tent city in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A public-private coalition is working to give emergency shelter to residents of a growing homeless encampment at Grand Rapids’ Heartside Park.

Mel Trotter Ministries announced the coalition has leased space at 250 Ionia Avenue SW, across the street from the park, to house as many as 100 adults nightly.

Work has begun to change the space into a warming center and overnight shelter. Organizers hope to have the emergency shelter up and running by the end of the week.

The public-private partnership, which includes Mel Trotter Ministries, Guiding Light and the city of Grand Rapids and Kris Elliott of Evergreen Companies, is asking for the public’s help paying for rent, utilities and making sure the space is ready for the upcoming winter months.

People can make tax-free donations online to Mel Trotter Ministries or Guiding Light.