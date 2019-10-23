Elton John to bring farewell tour to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Elton John, the number one top-performing solo male artist, is bringing his farewell tour to Grand Rapids.

John will perform at Van Andel Arena on April 23 as part of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.”

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public Friday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at EltonJohn.com.

American Express card members can purchase tickets before the general public on Thursday at 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28.

—–

Online:

EltonJohn.com