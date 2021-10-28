Ele’s Place holding fundraiser as need increases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ele’s Place of West Michigan is hosting a special fundraiser.

“Courage, Comfort and Cocktails” will raise money to support children who have experienced the loss of a parent, sibling or other loved ones.

The virtual event will take place Monday, Nov. 1, and includes both a silent and live auction. The silent auction is already open online for bidding, and bidding will close at the event.

There will also be an auctioneer in studio at the event who will auction off 12 packages the night of the event.

Tammy Squire, the director Ele’s Place of West Michigan, says they’ve seen an increase in need for the services Ele’s Place offers.

“It’s a life changing service that we offer these kids,” Squire said. “We’ve seen an increase in the number of COVID-related deaths, so our numbers are going up rapidly. So the need is urgent and we’d love your support on Monday night.”

Guests will need to register online to bid on all items.