GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Lime scooters returned to the city of Grand Rapids this month following a cold winter. The scooters joined the company’s electric bikes and a secondary company’s electric scooters as part of the city’s micromobility program.

The return of these more affordable and eco-friendly rides comes at the perfect time, with gas prices still high. The average cost of a gallon of gas in Michigan remains $4.20. While operating a Spin or Lime scooter and bike will cost you $1 to unlock them and an additional .30 cents per minute per ride.

Lime’s Senior Operations Manager Gaziz Koshkimbayev said they have seen ridership increase 2 to 3 times during some days over the past two weeks.

“We’re seeing a really strong start to the season as spring temperatures and gas prices have both been rising,” Koshkimbayev said. “We’ll be working nonstop to meet demand and ensure all Grand Rapids residents and visitors can choose our vehicles when they want a safe, affordable, and sustainable way to get around.”

Kristin Bennett with the city’s Traffic Safety Division said more than a half-million rides had been completed in Grand Rapids since the 2020 launch. She added that 35 percent of all car trips in the U.S. are two miles long and take about 30 minutes. The Lime and Spin vehicles take close to the same amount of time, but they could save users money.

“We had the typical lull… during the winter with the cooler temps and the shorter daylight hours,” Bennett said. “But now that we’re getting longer daylight hours and we’re getting more consistently warmer temps, we are seeing that up in usage.”

Grand Rapids’ safety rules require riders to wear a helmet, prohibit doubling up on the bikes and scooters and encourage users to never operate under the influence of drugs or alcohol.