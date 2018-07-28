El-Sayed campaigns in GR as primary nears Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, a Democrat running for Michigan governor, speaks during a campaign rally at Ottawa Hills High School in Grand Rapids on July 28, 2018. [ + - ] Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the three Democrats hoping to earn the party's nomination in the race for governor was in Grand Rapids Saturday.

Hundreds packed the auditorium at Ottawa Hills High School as Dr. Abdul El-Sayed held a campaign rally. He was joined by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a 28-year-old who upset a 10-term incumbent in a Democratic congressional primary in New York last month.

El-Sayed, the former director of the Detroit Health Department, has embraced the underdog label. A recent poll commissioned by WOOD TV8 showed him trailing his Democratic opponents, but he said he's not concerned by early numbers and is confident in the momentum he's building.

"Every day I get somebody who comes up to me and says, 'I've never registered to vote, not even once, and I literally registered to vote for you. So don't let me down.' And that says something about this electorate, right?" he said. "We just turned out how many people in Grand Rapids? …That's a red part of town. There is no way that you and your progressive politics can come here. And it's not about me coming anywhere. It's about the people who are already here, people who believe in that brand of politics."

El-Sayed also stopped in Flint and Detroit Saturday for rallies and will head to Ypsilanti Sunday.

The primary is set for Aug. 7 and the general election Nov. 6.

