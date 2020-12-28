Educator hopes kids can return to school safely soon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Rose Maher, a principal at Sibley Elementary in Grand Rapids, is resorting to unique methods to connect with kids during the pandemic.

She uses a puppet named Berto to read to kids online.

“My one way to access students and families was through reading books and having someone that looks like them read with me,” Maher said.

Growing up in Latin America, Maher knew she wanted to be a teacher from an early age.

“I knew I wanted to be a teacher from the time I was a little girl,” Maher said. “I would force my brother to play school.”

The Venezuelan-born educator, who spent 18 years as a high school teacher in Grand Rapids Public Schools before becoming principal, says 70% of the kids at Sibley are Hispanic. Using her bilingual skills have been of the utmost importance during the pandemic.

“It’s golden, especially now through this pandemic,” Maher said. “Families have my cell. We text — what do you need, what can I do today to get students online?”

Maher says 90% of her students show up to online classes. She is having trouble tracking down the other kids who don’t show up.

“That 10% is on everybody’s mind,” she said.

Those kids not showing up for class are also on the mind of President-elect Joe Biden and Miguel Cardona, his nominee for Secretary of Education. One of Cardona’s biggest tasks will be to get students back to in-person learning. Biden has pledged to reopen schools within the first 100 days of his administration.

“It’s my number one goal. As a district, it’s our number one goal, get them back here, safely,” said Maher.

Cardona is an experienced education in Connecticut public schools. He has served as a teacher, principal and assistant superintendent.

“Teachers have a very keen knowledge of what the classroom looks, small nuances that someone outside of education won’t understand,” Maher said.