GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new economic forecast expects growth to slow in West Michigan this year, but the Grand Rapids area will still grow at twice the rate of the national economy.

The Grand Rapids Economic Forecast 2023 by Grand Valley State University’s Seidman College was released and presented Wednesday at the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting.

The greater Grand Rapids economy, which includes Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, and Allegan counties, is expected to slow this year as interest rates and inflation could affect some sectors more than others, according to the report.

“One of the things that we realize here is we’re seeing a slowdown, but we’re seeing a slowdown that is nowhere near what is expected for the rest of the nation,” Seidman Associate Dean Paul Isely said in a news release.

The forecast predicts a mild recession in the second half of the year. However, compared to the rest of the nation, the report finds that West Michigan is expected to fare better because the region’s main industries and housing markets are in a stronger position than other parts of the country.