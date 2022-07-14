The scene of a semi-truck rollover crash on I-96 EB exit ramp. (July 14, 2022)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The eastbound I-96 exit ramp to Plainfield Avenue is closed due to a crash Thursday morning.

Dispatch told News 8 that the closure happened around 10:45 a.m. Thursday when a semi-truck rolled onto its side.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route as authorities investigate, work to clear the scene and clean up a fuel leak.

There were no reports of injuries, according to dispatch.

It’s unknown what led to the crash.

