Grand Rapids

EB I-96 at Leonard St. to close for months

By:

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 04:31 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 04:32 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Attention Grand Rapids drivers — a part of I-96 will be closed for a few months.

Eastbound I-96 will be closed at Leonard Street from June 10 until Oct. 25. The detour will be southbound US-131 to eastbound I-196, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

MDOT says there will be lane closures on westbound I-196 from I-96 to Fuller Avenue starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday until late October.

Officials say the off-ramp from eastbound I-96 to Leonard Street and the on-ramp from East Beltline Avenue (M-44) to eastbound I-96 will remain open.

However, the ramp from southbound M-44 to westbound I-96 will remain closed until Oct. 25.

MDOT says the closures are part of a $40 million project to reconfigure the I-96/I-196/M-44 interchange.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photo Galleries
Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena

Photo Galleries