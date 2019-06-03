EB I-96 at Leonard St. to close for months

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Attention Grand Rapids drivers — a part of I-96 will be closed for a few months.

Eastbound I-96 will be closed at Leonard Street from June 10 until Oct. 25. The detour will be southbound US-131 to eastbound I-196, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

MDOT says there will be lane closures on westbound I-196 from I-96 to Fuller Avenue starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday until late October.

Officials say the off-ramp from eastbound I-96 to Leonard Street and the on-ramp from East Beltline Avenue (M-44) to eastbound I-96 will remain open.

However, the ramp from southbound M-44 to westbound I-96 will remain closed until Oct. 25.

MDOT says the closures are part of a $40 million project to reconfigure the I-96/I-196/M-44 interchange.