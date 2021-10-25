EB I-196 in GR closed due to overturned semi-truck; driver injured

A semi-truck rolled over on eastbound I-196 near Lake Michigan Drive in Grand Rapids Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. (Michigan State Police)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A semi-truck hauling fructose rolled over on eastbound I-196 in Grand Rapids Monday morning.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the crash was reported shortly before 5 a.m. Monday on eastbound I-196 near Lake Michigan Drive.

The eastbound lanes are closed at Market Avenue as authorities work to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route. Michigan State Police estimates that the highway will reopen around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The driver of the semi-truck told state police that the trailer load shifted, causing the semi-truck to roll off the roadway and hit the guardrail and two light poles.

The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries state police said are not considered life-threatening.