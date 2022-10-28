A semi-truck involved in a crash on eastbound I-196 in Grand Rapids on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The eastbound lanes of I-196 in Grand Rapids are closed due to a crash involving a semi-truck.

Eastbound I-196 is closed after Lake Michigan Drive in Grand Rapids. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the crash was reported around 8:45 a.m. Friday.

It is unknown what led to the crash, how vehicles were involved, if there were any reports of injuries or how long the highway will be closed.

