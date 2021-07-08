EB I-196 bridge work in GR extended 2 months

Eastbound I-196 over the Grand River in Grand Rapids is closed for bridge deck work. (July 8, 2021)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The construction on I-196 over the Grand River that was supposed to wrap up this month is now expected to continue for an additional two months.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced Thursday that the bridge deck work on the eastbound lanes east of US-131 in downtown Grand Rapids is being extended until Sept. 25.

The project started in April.

MDOT spokesman John Richard told News 8 that after crews ripped up the bridge deck, they realized it was in need of much more extensive repairs.

Eastbound drivers can head north on US-131 and then get on eastbound I-96 on the north side of the city to detour around the closed bridge. If you’re in the city, the first place you can get on eastbound I-196 downtown after the construction zone is as Ionia Avenue.

As part of a related project, MDOT is widening eastbound I-196 between Fuller and Maryland avenues and rebuilding the east and westbound overpasses over Plymouth Avenue. That work should continue through Nov. 15.