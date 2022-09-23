GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A restaurant and brewery in Eastown will be closing in October because its owner is retiring.

Bombay Cuisine and East West Brewing on Lake Drive near Robinson Road will officially close its doors at the end of the day Oct. 2, it according to a Thursday Facebook post.

Together, the restaurants offer Indian cuisine and brews. Because the restaurant’s owner is retiring, it says it is “necessary” that the location closes.

“If the owner decides to come out of retirement, we will let you know,” wrote Bombay Cuisine in the post.

It said that another restaurant would be taking over the space, but did not say what that restaurant would be. Although not all items on the menu will be offered in the last week, Bombay Cuisine encouraged its customers to check for specials.

“Thank you for your loyal patronage over the years. We truly appreciate all of your business,” read the post.