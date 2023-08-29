GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s the 50th anniversary of a popular street fair in one Grand Rapids Neighborhood.

The Eastown Streetfair is happening next month. The annual event is held in the area of Wealthy and Ethel streets in the heart of the Eastown business area.

The Eastown Streetfair in 1978. (Courtesy Eastown Community Association)

People are invited to spend the day browsing more than 100 vendors. There will also be plenty of food, a beer tent and live entertainment featuring everything from alternative rock to a celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary.

Organizers talked to us about how the event has changed over the years.

“In the beginning, it was very much a grassroots event where just local artists, local musicians kind of gathered on the street and over the years it’s evolved quite a bit,” said Pamela Goderski, events committee chair of the Eastown Community Association. “When I first started 16 years ago, we had maybe 56 vendors and a smaller stage located down by Lake Drive. We’ve expanded to where we have 120 vendors, 10 food vendors, a large main stage, beer tents — it’s just grown and grown and grown and we’re very excited for this year.”

The Eastown Streetfair is happening Saturday, Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit the Eastown Community Association website.