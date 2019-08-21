Eastown restaurant blames structural issues for closing

An undated courtesy photo shows Kelvin & Co. Urban Barbecue & Catering in Eastown. (Kelvin & Co./ Facebook)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A barbecue restaurant in Grand Rapids’ Eastown neighborhood is shutting down months after it opened.

Kelvin & Co. Urban BBQ & Catering announced the closure on Facebook Tuesday “with heavy hearts and much frustration.”

The business blamed “certain circumstances out of our control and responsibilities with the structural issues at our leased space” for the closure.

The restaurant on the corner of Wealthy Street and Ethel Avenue SE celebrated its grand opening March 29, but was forced to close for a few days last week because of “a persistent roof leak,” according to its owners.

Kelvin & Co.’s restaurant in Kalamazoo remains open.