Eastown Cereal Cafe owner ‘excited, thankful’ for Food Network spotlight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It was lights, camera, action in Grand Rapids’ Eastown neighborhood Tuesday.

The Food Network was in town shooting a segment at Eastown Cereal Cafe off Wealthy Street SE near Lake Drive.

Normally self-assured, owner Taylor Kyle was nervous when the Food Network set up in her shop. But after her interview with for the episode, she was back to being all smiles.

“I’m very excited about it, I’m very thankful for it,” Kyle said.

People outside the Eastown Cereal Cafe on Aug. 10, 2021.

Patrons getting food at the Eastown Cereal Cafe on Aug. 10, 2021.

Her cafe opened in February and is already getting national attention. Kyle, an 18-year-old East Kentwood High School graduate, had an idea, got a push from her parents and ran with it, thinking out the box and making her dream a reality.

“I love (cereal) a lot. It’s just something you can have for breakfast, lunch and dinner,” she said.

She said she was focusing on her cereal creations (milkshakes, bowls and waffles) when the Food Network found her.

“I appreciate them for reaching out and trying to make my story big,” Kyle said.

She said she’s not exactly sure how the Food Network found her.

“I don’t know. She (the producer) was talking about how ‘Cereal City’ started in Battle Creek and she (the producer) was focusing more on places that serve cereal and I popped up,” she said.

She hopes to keep popping up in more locations soon:

“Be on the lookout for me.”

The Food Network hasn’t yet said exactly what show Kyle will be on or when her episode will air, but Kyle said she expected it to be sometime next year.