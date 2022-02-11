Eastern Kille Distillery tasting room gets OK

A Feb. 1, 2022 photo shows the storefront at 634 Wealthy St. SE in Grand Rapids that Eastern Kille Distillery plans to turn into a tasting room.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new cocktail lounge is closer to coming to Grand Rapids’ Wealthy Street corridor.

On Thursday afternoon, the Grand Rapids Planning Commission approved Eastern Kille Distillery’s plan to open a tasting room at 634 Wealthy Street SE, next to Rowster Coffee.

Managing partner Brandon Vorhees said the storefront will be for showcasing Eastern Kille Distillery’s spirits, like the tasting room connected to Eastern Kille’s current distillery on the city’s Monroe North neighborhood.

“This is basically going to be a duplicate of that tasting room, just servicing another great part of our city. We love the Wealthy Street corridor,” he told the planning commission.

Eastern Kille’s plans for the roughly 1,100-square-foot site include a bar, seating and an area to buy Eastern Kille products to bring home. The construction plans include adding a second restroom and sound dampening material to the ceiling for the apartment tenants who live above the storefront. Eastern Kille expects the finished space to accommodate up to 48 people.

(A Feb. 1, 2022 photo shows the interior of the storefront at 634 Wealthy St. SE, which Eastern Kille Distillery plans to transform into a tasting room.)

Vorhees said the distillery is waiting for all the necessary approvals before renovating the space, which was previously home to the clothing retailer Premier.

“I don’t mean to jinx the applicant, but this space has gone used and unused probably six times I think in the last five years. So I hope this sticks and I think it will, given the nature of the remainder of the uses along this particular part of Wealthy Street,” said planning commission member Stacie Behler.

As part of Thursday’s approval, the planning commission waived the required parking spaces for the business.

Vorhees said he doesn’t expect the tasting room and cocktail bar to create a greater need for parking because he expects it to mainly serve as a place to get a drink before or after visiting a nearby restaurant.

“I think it (parking) is a problem, but overall I think what’s happening on Wealthy Street, it’s well worth it in the community to have what’s going on here,” said planning commission member Lawrence Williams.

Eastern Kille’s new tasting room is expected to be open from 3 p.m. until 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 1 p.m. until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday to accommodate patrons who work in the restaurant industry. The tasting room will also be open Sundays, from noon to 8 p.m.

Eastern Kille’s original tasting room is located within its distillery at 700 Ottawa Ave. NW. Spectrum Health bought the property last year for $3.75 million, city property records show.

Vorhees told MiBiz that the distillery will continue operating its Monroe North location through this year before moving to a new site in Rockford, which will also have an outdoor cocktail garden.