East Kentwood teen to open cereal bar in Eastown

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With the support of her parents, Taylor Kyle is bringing what will become the only cereal bar to Eastown.

The 17-year-old girl said she’s calling the bar Eastown Cereal Café. It will be located at 1507 Wealthy Street.

“Our whole family just loves cereal and I was like, ‘cereal bar, something new, something different, yeah, I got to go with it,'” said Kyle.

Kyle told News 8 she’s planning to open Eastown Cereal Café by December at the latest, all while keeping up with her grades as a senior at East Kentwood High School.

“I’m so excited,” said Kyle.

As renovations inside her bar continue, Kyle’s vision is starting to take shape.

The building where a 17-year-old girl is opening a cereal bar in Eastown.

“I’m going for a little retro vibe,” Kyle said.

According to the senior, the bar will soon offer several types of cereal, milk and other breakfast options like toast, bagels, muffins and coffee.

For now, the café is a construction project Kyle said she sees as a marathon, not a sprint.

“You have to be in it for the long run,” Kyle said. “You got to keep your eyes open, you got to have patience.”

It’s that spirit that already makes Kyle a winner and it’s that same attitude that will get her business up and running in the winter.

“I just got to keep pushing,” said Kyle. “Just be on the lookout for my new business.”