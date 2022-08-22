GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An East Grand Rapids man has been sentenced in his third child pornography case.

On Monday, Michael Rosales was sentenced to 16 months to 15 years for aggravated distribution of child porn, 80 months (or just over six and a half year) to 10 years for aggravated possession and 23 months (or just under two years) to 10 years for two counts of using a computer to commit a crime. He pleaded guilty on March 3.

He was previously convicted of similar charges in 2012 and 2013.

Rosales was arrested in March 2021 after investigators with the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force were looking into what he had been doing online and found over 50,000 images of child porn, court records show.

There are no known local victims.