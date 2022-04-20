GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan-based ecofriendly clothing brand is working to draw attention to local environmental issues and other sustainable businesses by throwing “Earth Fest.”

Earth Fest is happening on Earth Day, which is Friday, on the Blue Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids. Events include a trash cleanup at 4 p.m. along the Grand River followed by a vendor market including local businesses focused on sustainable practices. The market will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Forever Great CEO Chad Howell joined the WOOD TV8 Live Desk Wednesday morning to share more on the event his business is hosting. He said the environmental spotlight often focuses on national and global climate concerns, but he wanted to talk about what’s happening here in West Michigan.

“In reality, there’s a lot of local environmental issues that we’re facing every day that we need to shift our focus to. There’s a good quote: ‘Think globally and act locally.’ And that’s something that we really put our backs on,” Howell said.

Howell said every day can be Earth Day by focusing on the little things that help make a community cleaner.

“The more we can help on a large scale the better, but act locally,” Howell said. “The more and more we chip away locally, the better we’ll be not only for our community, but then it will have a ripple effect out to other communities and so on.”