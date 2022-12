GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Over 1,000 customers in Grand Rapids are without power following a car crash early Sunday morning.

According to the Consumers Energy Outage Map, a car crashed into a pole causing the outage a little after 1 a.m.

At 5 a.m., Consumers said 1,210 customers are without power. Crews have been assigned and expect to have power restored around 8 a.m.

We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.