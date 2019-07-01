E. Beltline power outage blamed on downed line

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A crash led to hundreds of outages along E. Beltline Avenue in Grand Rapids.

Consumers Energy’s outage map showed 742 customers along E. Beltline Avenue without power. The outage stretched from about Michigan Street NE to just south of Knapp Street NE and included much of Cornerstone University’s campus.

One driver told 24 Hour News 8 the outage also knocked out power to traffic signals, leading to miles of backups on the bustling corridor.

Consumers Energy spokesman Roger Morgenstern tells 24 Hour News 8 a truck hit a guy-wire on Michigan Street, leading to the outage. Utility crews restored power to the area by 1:46 p.m.