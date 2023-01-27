GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — DTE Energy’s natural gas customers should soon be seeing some relief with their bills this winter.

News 8 talked with the Sales and Marketing Director for DTE, H.J. Decker, about how the changes will impact customers.

Decker said the company’s gas cost recovery rate is falling, even in the height of winter. He said the reduction is timely because it comes after many months of customers paying higher prices in nearly every other aspect of their lives — at the grocery store, gas station and more.

Decker said the cost reduction should translate to approximately $5 million of relief for customers in February. He expects costs to remain lower for the rest of the winter as well.