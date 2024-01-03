GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Many people are ringing in the New Year sober. It’s called ‘Dry January,’ a monthlong challenge during which participants refrain from drinking alcohol.

Some are also giving alcohol up for good. The trend is particularly notable among younger generations, like Gen Z and millennials.

“I think the stigma (of sobriety) has decreased,” said Aaron Mowen, director of recreational wellness at Grand Valley State University. “If you say that you’re sober, or I offer you a beverage and you say no, that’s cool now.”

Whether it’s a lifestyle change, a substance use disorder, or just being turned off by the taste, young people across the United States and other parts of the world are giving up alcohol. According to a study from the University of Michigan, fewer college-aged Americans are drinking alcohol compared to nearly 20 years ago.

One of the driving factors behind the movement is social media.

“Ninety percent of Gen Z is active on social media, 80% of millennials are active on social media. There’s been a huge trend on social media of health consciousness,” explained Lauren Walsh, a GVSU graduate who studied the sober movement for her senior project. “Gen Z and Millennials are both, kind of, stepping away from alcohol and realizing that is has really negative effects.”

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, depression and anxiety, heart and liver disease, high blood pressure, memory problems and even cancer are some of those negative health effects.

Walsh said she quit drinking two years ago.

“I realized that the health benefits just really outweigh the fun part or the social benefits from it,” she said. “Being a college student, I felt a lot of social pressure, peer pressure, to drink.”

The movement is becoming so prominent that there’s an industry surrounding those who refrain from drinking. In Grand Rapids, Chad Clark and Neil DeMeester opened More or Less NA Bottled and Beer.

“Some people have a misconception with what we’re doing,” Clark said. “Some people think it’s just juices or things like that and it’s absolutely not true. These are complex adult (nonalcoholic) beverages.”

Among the company’s NA selections are adaptogens, which help conquer stress; nootropics, which help with memory and learning; and botanicals, which help unlock senses. Clark said since More or Less opened, it has seen an increase in consumers — and not just among Gen Z and millennials, but also baby boomers.

“It’s super fun,” Clark said. “I am having a blast. I tell people this all the time, it’s good to be here, to be able to offer these options to people and to be at the forefront of this movement.”

On Jan. 5 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., the store is hosting a Wet, Cold & Dry Party to celebrate Dry January.