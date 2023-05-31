An officer with GRPD was sent to the hospital after a cruiser was involved in a head-on crash. (May 11, 2023)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 39-year-old man faces two felony charges after allegedly hitting a Grand Rapids Police Department cruiser head-on, the city announced Wednesday.

Jack Allen Case was taken into custody Wednesday. He had not yet been arraigned as of Wednesday afternoon, but he faces charges of operating while intoxicated third offense and operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, according to the city.

On May 11 at around 9:30 p.m., a Toyota Camry hit a GRPD cruiser head-on on Eastern Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. Dashboard camera video showed the Camry had been heading south in the northbound lane.

The Camry’s driver and the cruiser’s driver, a 32-year-old officer who had been with the department for three years, were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The officer continues to recover at home. It will likely be a few more months before he can return to work, the city said.