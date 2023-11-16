GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Fentanyl, heroin, an illegal gun and a robust criminal record has brought a Kent County man 11.5 years in federal prison from a probe that started with a Grand Rapids overdose death.

“Dealing drugs and carrying guns are a lethal combination, a combination all too familiar’’ to defendant Lamont Jevon Davis Jr., a federal prosecutor wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

A federal judge this week sentenced Davis to two terms — 80 months for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin, and 60 months for possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. The terms will be served consecutively.

Davis came under police scrutiny after a woman died from a drug overdose in Grand Rapids in July of 2022.

A day after the overdose death, investigators, posing as a customer, set up a drug deal with Davis at a pharmacy parking lot in Grand Rapids, court records show.

“Investigators texted the defendant … and ordered $60 worth of heroin to be delivered that day,’’ according to court records. “Investigators approached and blocked the defendant’s vehicle, not before the defendant attempted to flee in his vehicle, ramming the patrol car.’’

The bust netted $520 in cash, two iPhones, and a baggie containing a mixture of fentanyl and heroin. Police also found in the vehicle an AR-style pistol, loaded with a round in the chamber and 17 rounds in the magazine, court records show.

“The defendant engaged in armed drug dealing,’’ assistant U.S. Attorney Vito S. Solitro wrote in a sentencing memorandum. “Compounding the dangerousness of the offense conduct here, on at least four instances, the defendant dealt drugs with minor children in his vehicle.’’

Defense attorney Peter VanGelderen wrote that his client “knew his actions were wrong, but he made the conscious decision to participate in drug trafficking activity.’’

“Mr. Davis is well aware that his conduct was criminal and wrong,’’ VanGelderen wrote. “He has accepted responsibility for this offense.’’

Davis, 28, has a lengthy criminal past dating back to his teen years. He was sentenced in November of 2022 to prison in two Kent County drug cases.