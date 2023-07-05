GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The day after the Fourth of July, many used fireworks lay on roads and sidewalks around Grand Rapids. Experts say they can be a fire hazard if they’re not disposed of properly.

Thousands of people nationwide are injured by fireworks around the Fourth of July every year. Most of them are kids and teens. In West Michigan this year, a woman was killed and several people injured in an explosion at a private fireworks show in Park Township and another person was injured by an errant firework during Allegan’s show.

A report released last week by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission found 11 deaths and more than 10,000 injuries nationwide were related to fireworks in 2022. Some of those were caused by fireworks not being disposed of the right way.

“The biggest reason that we dispose of them properly is because of the safety to ourselves, to our family and to our neighbors,” David Mengel, an employee at Jake’s Fireworks in Kentwood, told News 8.

Fireworks debris in Grand Rapids on July 5, 2023. Fireworks debris in Grand Rapids on July 5, 2023. Fireworks debris in a garbage can in Grand Rapids on July 5, 2023.

A house fire on Dickinson Avenue in southeast Grand Rapids Friday was sparked by a used firework left outside. The damage to the home was bad enough that residents were forced to temporarily move out, the Grand Rapids Fire Department said.

After you use fireworks, use a hose to drown them or put them in a bucket of water for at least 24 hours, Mengel said.

Make sure you dowse each firework with water separately. Then take them out of the water and put them in a trash bag and into the garbage can.

Fireworks can continue burning on the inside after the sparks have stopped. Mengel explained that after fireworks go off, they should only be “paper, clay and a little bit of sawdust.” But that doesn’t always happen.

“Sometimes things don’t completely combust and if there’s any leftover gunpower, that’s where the danger comes from,” Mengel said. “There’s always the risk of the heat building up the pressure and finding that last little piece of dry paper and starting a fire again.”

If you tried shooting fireworks and they didn’t go off, do the same thing.

“You treat them as if they had,” Mengel said. “Drown them, store them and then throw them away.”

Disposal instructions on a fireworks box. (File)

The Mid-Michigan Waste Authority recommends taking a similar approach with unused fireworks. Put them in a bucket of water and soak them until they’re thoroughly saturated. Then double wrap them in plastic wrap or two plastic bags so they don’t dry out. After that, you can put them in the trash.

Used and unused fireworks cannot be recycled.

Drowning sparklers with water is also helpful, Mengel said.

“Even with the small things, it’s sometimes important with your sparklers to dunk them into a bucket of water,” he said. “Don’t just throw them into a can.”

It’s a few extra steps to keep everyone safe and make sure the holiday comes to a happy end.

“We don’t want to lose the joy of the celebration by having something ignored and left to the side and not properly taken care of,” Mengel said.