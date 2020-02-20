Driver to be sentenced for violent crash into GR building

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who crashed into a Grand Rapids building will be sentenced for operating a vehicle with high-blood alcohol content.

Garrison Dean Gabby was charged in November 2019 then pleaded guilty on Feb. 3 in connection to the crash. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 5, according to court documents.

The crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. Oct. 17, 2019 at the intersection of Bridge Street and Garfield Avenue on Grand Rapids’ West Side.

Police on the scene of a crash on Bridge Street in Grand Rapids Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.

Video Westside Apostolate thrift store shared with News 8 shows the driver speeding west on Bridge Street before losing control and hitting the corner of the adjacent commercial building. The video shows the driver being thrown from the vehicle as its flips, littering the air with debris.