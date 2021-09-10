Driver killed in fiery Grand Rapids crash identified

Police investigate a crash near the intersection of Dickinson Street and Horton Avenue in southeast Grand Rapids Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have released the name of a driver who was killed in a crash in Grand Rapids last week.

The driver was identified as Andre Owens, 26, of Grand Rapids.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Sept. 1 at the intersection of Dickinson Street SE and Horton Avenue SE. The Grand Rapids Police Department says a driver lost control and hit a utility pole, causing the car to catch fire.

A passerby helped the three people inside out of the car, but Owens died at the scene.

The two passengers who were injured have since been released from the hospital, police said Friday. Their names were not released.

GRPD said speed was a factor in the crash, but added it was still under investigation.