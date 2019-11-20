Driver killed after hitting GR home, starting fire ID’d

The scene after a car crashed into a house, sparking a fire and killing the driver. (Oct. 13, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police have identified the driver who died in October after crashing into a home, setting the car and house on fire.

The driver in the deadly Oct. 13 crash at the corner of Lake Drive SE and Fuller Avenue SE was identified Wednesday as 49-year-old Yonas Simon Miley of Grand Rapids.

Police had said the driver hit a natural gas line running to the house, which caused the fire.

It remains unclear if alcohol played a role in the crash, but police said at the time speed may have been a factor.