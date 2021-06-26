Driver injured after police chase with stolen car in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was injured after a car chase involving a stolen vehicle in Grand Rapids Saturday.

Police tried to pull over a stolen vehicle around 6:35 p.m., the Grand Rapids Police Department said.

The car fled, and ended up crashing about a block later at Division Street and Hall Street, GRPD says. They say three cars were involved in the crash.

The suspect was injured in the crash and had to be extricated from the car by the Grand Rapids Fire Department, police say.

Police say the driver had minor injuries and was arrested.