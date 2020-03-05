Driver in violent GR crash sentenced to probation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver that crashed into a Bridge Street building on Grand Rapids’ West Side was sentenced Thursday to a year of probation.

In February, 26-year-old Garrison Gaddy pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle with a high blood alcohol content.

The crash happened around 4:10 a.m. Oct. 17 at the intersection of Bridge Street and Garfield Avenue NW.

Video Westside Apostolate thrift store shared with News 8 shows Gaddy speeding west on Bridge Street before losing control and hitting the corner of the adjacent commercial building. The video shows the Gaddy being thrown from the vehicle as it flips, littering the air with debris.

Gaddy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.