Driver in stolen car wrecks, hurts WOOD TV staffer

The wrecked car that was driven by a WOOD TV employee that was crashed into with a stolen car. (Nov. 2, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department say a teen driver was behind the wheel of a stolen car when he crashed into another car driven by a WOOD TV graphic designer Friday night.

Josh Miller, an employee at WOOD TV for nearly 3 years, was driving southbound on Madison Avenue at Franklin Street when his vehicle was broadsided on the driver’s side by a speeding westbound driver.

Miller was taken to an area hospital where he is being treated for multiple broken bones and a concussion.

Grand Rapids police said the at-fault driver was also injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. None of the injuries involved were life-threatening.

Before the crash, police say an officer was attempting to stop the suspect car because its headlights weren’t on. But the driver sped off, running the red light at the intersection Miller was traveling through, less than a half mile down the road, GRPD Sgt. John Wittkowski told News 8. He said police did not chase the suspect vehicle.

Police said the teen suspect is expected to be charged, though officers are not sure whether he was involved in the theft of the vehicle.

“This young man was clearly exceeding the speed limit and was clearly driving in a dangerous, reckless manner,” Wittkowski said of the suspect after reviewing the dash cam video from the officer involved in the attempted traffic stop. “The impact looked significant.”

In an interview from his hospital bed, Miller said he feels lucky to have survived the crash.

“No one should have walked away from that,” Miller said. “It should’ve been way worse. I shouldn’t have walked away from that period.”

Miller says he doesn’t remember the crash. He recalls leaving WOOD TV studios near College Avenue and Cherry Street around midnight following the 11 p.m. newscast. His next memory is of emergency responders trying to free him from his crumpled Subaru.

“I woke up out of nowhere gasping for air and smelling smoke and hearing sirens,” Miller said.

Firefighters had to cut Miller’s car to get him out.

Miller will undergo rehabilitation therapy over the next several weeks, but he is expected to make a full recovery.

There is a lesson Miller said — he hopes others take away from this incident that showcases how criminal activity can spiral into disaster.

“No matter how smart you think you are, things can get out of hand and they can get out of hand fast,” Miller said. “And you can really hurt someone.”

But for his part, Miller said he’s just glad he survived and will make a full recovery. He says the ordeal has drawn his loved ones close and made him more appreciative of the time he has with them.

“I’m not mad. I’m not sad. I’m just thrilled I’m still here,” Miller said. “I have another chance.”