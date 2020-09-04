Driver gets prison for crash that killed woman

The scene where a car crashed into a home in Grand Rapids. (Dec. 16, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is headed to prison for driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a pedestrian in Grand Rapids.

Javan Beard was sentenced Aug. 27 to between seven years, two months and 15 years for operating while under the influence of liquor causing death.

The crash happened Dec. 16, 2019, on Kalamazoo Avenue near Hall Street on Grand Rapids’ southeast side. Police say Beard hit and killed the 47-year-old Lashanda Howard and then crashed into two houses.

An undated courtesy photo of Lashanda Howard.

Beard received credit for 196 days served. Under the terms of a July plea agreement, a charge of operating without a license was dropped.