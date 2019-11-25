Driver arrested after crashing into Grand Rapids house

A house boarded up after a car crashed into it Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was arrested for drunk driving after crashing into a house in Grand Rapids Sunday night.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said it happened shortly before 12 a.m. in the 2100 block of St. Charles Avenue SW, south of Burton Street.

The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated, according to GRPD news release.

There were no reports of injuries, the release said.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department checked the structural integrity of the house and power was turned off, according to the release.