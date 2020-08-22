Drive-thru food giveaway in Grand Rapids feeds hundreds

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A drive-thru food giveaway managed to feed hundreds of families in Grand Rapids to help them through these unprecedented times.

Dozens of volunteers provided food for anyone who is struggling along Madison Avenue on the south side of Grand Rapids.

“In order for our neighborhoods to prosper and grow, we also have to put back into our neighborhoods and hear what the neighbors are saying and our neighbors are saying they’re hungry,” said Samika Douglas, who put the entire project in motion.

Saturday, more than 300 families were loaded up with boxes of food, causing the event to run out in just 90 minutes.

It was a project that came together with one woman’s vision and the help of her city.

“I hope that it inspires others to also get involved to come out and see the need in the community and address that need and assist that need,” said Douglas.

More information on how to help with her next food drive can be found online.