Dragon boats took off at the third annual Global Water Festival. (July 29, 2023)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds headed to Canal Park in downtown Grand Rapids Saturday for a festival all about celebrating different cultures’ relationships with water.

After prepping the boats, holding different ceremonies to bless the water and awaken the dragon boats and cleaning up the Grand River, the dragon boat races began.

“The dragon boats are definitely a race of fun and of sport. But they are also representative of bringing people together,” Ted Jauw, who performed the ceremony to awaken the dragon, said.

Four dragon boats raced across the river Saturday, with 14 teams trying to win it all.

One of those teams was Team Gyarados. At this year’s third annual Global Water Festival, the team was looking for redemption from last year’s competition.

“We made it to the finals and we lost by 0.2 seconds,” Morchie Yang, the co-caption of Team Gyarados, said.

Dragon boats were not the only thing at the festival: There were many food tents, vendors and free paddleboard and boat lessons. There were also kayak rentals for $5 an hour.

Organizers said the event was a huge celebration for the community.

“It’s a mission of bringing people together of all walks of life, diversity and showing them that we can really work together. And when we work together, we can do so many amazing things,” Ace Marasigan, the founder of the Grand Rapids Asian Pacific Foundation, said.

The main focus of the festival was water.

“Without water, we wouldn’t be able to survive, right? So it’s important that we take care of our environment,” Yang said.

“[Water has] got so much power to it as well, but everybody needs it and everybody celebrates it in their own way,” Marasigan said

Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington helped kick off the festival Saturday morning.

He said that the city’s project to remove the dams in the Grand River could change the festival in the future.

“Hopefully one day, we’ll be able to start here and go all the way down to Ah-Nab-Awen Park,” Washington said.

The festival starts again Sunday at 11 a.m. with a community river cleanup. At 12 p.m., there will be youth boat races, open dragon boat rides and community games until the festival ends at 5 p.m.