Dozens of counter protestors gather in GR for rumored Proud Boys rally

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dozens of counter protestors were at Ah-Nab-Awen park in Grand Rapids Saturday, ahead of what was expected to be a rally by the Proud Boys, an organization designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Around 10 a.m. a group protesting the rumored rally gathered at the park. But after hours of waiting, members of the Proud Boys did not appear to show up.

At one point a group of counter protestors shouted at two men carrying an American flag, but those men soon left the area and there were no physical confrontations.

The Grand Rapids Police Department was on standby but there was no violence at the counter protest.