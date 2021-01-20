Downtown Market shop shakeup: French bakery to replace Sweetie-licious

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids’ Downtown Market is saying goodbye to one of its original tenants and hello to a French bakery.

Gaby’s Gourmandise will take over the space where Sweetie-licious Bake Shoppe has served up its homemade pies since 2013.

Sweetie-licious owner Linda Hundt is shuttering the Grand Rapids bakery to focus on her original shop in DeWitt. Fans will have until Feb. 26 to pick up one of her pies from the Downtown Market.

A photo provided by Grand Rapids’ Downtown Market shows chef Jean-Gabriel Ferrandon.

Gaby’s Gourmandise, which previously operated at the Fulton Street Farmers Market, is expected to open in the Downtown Market in early spring. Owner chef Jean-Gabriel Ferrandon will serve up sweet and savory foods that hail from his native France. The menu includes galettes, cakes, tartes, Viennoiserie, crepes, cookies, eclairs and mille-feuilles.

Ferrandon’s Palet Breton cookie uses sea salt harvested by hand from the Brittany region of France. Ferrandon also uses Valrhona chocolate, which is produced exclusively in the small village of L’ Hermitage, France.

Ferrandon honed his skills in Paris for more than six years before bringing his culinary expertise to restaurants throughout San Francisco. The Downtown Market says Ferrandon picked Grand Rapids for his French patisserie because it allows him to be closer to family and “be part of the booming West Michigan food community.”

Gaby’s Gourmandise is the second business to move out of Downtown Market’s incubator kitchen into a Market Hall space within a year. Alt City Beverage opened in August.