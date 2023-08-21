GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a party and a week of giveaways starting Monday.

From Monday until its 10th birthday party on Saturday, the Downtown Market will be giving away prizes every day with prizes from different Market Hall Merchants worth up to $150. Contestants must enter on-site each day and winners will be selected in the morning.

On Saturday, the market’s 10 Years of Yum! Anniversary Party begins at 10 a.m. The event will focus on the delicious food offered and the entrepreneurs who have been in the market for the past 10 years.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the party will have an Incubator Kitchen Pop-Up Market. This will include 20 ready-to-eat, packaged food entrepreneurs that began at the Downtown Market. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Market Hall Merchants will hold live food demonstrations and live music from the Karisa Wilson Jazz Trio.

On Saturday, guests will have the opportunity to enter to win a free wedding at the Downtown Market. The winner will be selected at 4 p.m.