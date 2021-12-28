Downtown Grand Rapids’ Osteria Rossa announces closure

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Osteria Rossa, an Italian restaurant in Grand Rapids, is closing its doors.

The downtown restaurant made the announcement Tuesday. Its last day open will be New Year’s Eve, it said in a Facebook post.

“Due to these unforeseen times we have had to make the decision to close our doors,” the Facebook post said. “We appreciate your continued love and support and hope to see you all at future endeavors.”

The restaurant, created by chef Chris Perkey, was named in Elite Magazine’s Top Ten Restaurants in Michigan list in 2019.