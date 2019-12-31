Grand Rapids readies for New Year’s ball drop

Tents set up and the ball in place for the New Year’s Eve party in downtown Grand Rapids. (Dec. 31, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The party is on in downtown Grand Rapids to ring in the new year.

This is the first time the city will have a ball drop since 2015. It’s part of a celebration hosted by Townsquare Media and others that will include live music, food, drinks and fireworks. Tents are set up along Monroe Avenue between Michigan and Lyons streets.

>>PDF: Event map

Revelers who started arriving late Tuesday afternoon were hoping for some of the typical things in 2020, like happiness and financial success. One common resolution was to get in shape. Newlywed couple Daniel and Mindy Brown said they were looking forward to tackling the new year together.

The Grand Rapids Police Department has ramped up security to keep the expected crowd safe.

“We approximately have an entire shift of officers that’ll be working strictly the downtown area,” GRPD Sgt. John Wittkowski told News 8. “Grand Rapids is a safe city overall, relatively speaking, and downtown, with the private security that will also be staffing the area, citizens can come down here and be rest assured that they will be in a safe environment.”

Monroe Avenue will be closed until 8 a.m. Wednesday to accommodate the party.

