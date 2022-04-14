GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Protesters gathered in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday to call for justice in the death of Patrick Lyoya.

The protest comes a day after Grand Rapids police released footage of an officer shooting and killing Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop on April 4. Lyoya’s family attorneys on Thursday called for the officer to be charged.

It was the third day in a row demonstrators gathered in downtown.

A few dozen people gathered in Rosa Parks Circle around 5 p.m. Several people spoke in a megaphone calling for change.

Protesters then walked down to the Grand Rapids Police Department, while shouting, “Justice for Patrick.” Demonstrators gathered outside the GRPD headquarters around 6:15 p.m.

The protest, which had grown to around a few hundred people, then moved back to Rosa Parks Circle, before wrapping up around 7:15 p.m.

Protesters calling for justice for Patrick Lyoya gather at the Grand Rapids Police Department headquarters on April 14, 2022.

Protesters calling for justice for Patrick Lyoya gather at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids on April 14, 2022.

“We continue to thank the community for standing up with the family, the activists for standing up with the family, and continue to protest injustice. And the family continues to ask that they do it peacefully because Patrick was not being violent on the video and so they ask that we not be violent in following Patrick’s example on his last seconds on this earth,” Ben Crump, the family’s attorney, said at a Thursday afternoon news conference.