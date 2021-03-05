Downtown Market GR kicks off March with Flight Fridays

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Every Friday in March, the Downtown Market Grand Rapids will host Flight Fridays. A variety of food and beverage flights will be available for guests to try.

Different flight specials include chocolates, ice cream and soda. The deals will be available all day long on Fridays.

There are eight different venues to choose from and flights range from $7 to $22.

“Basically, what it is is just a sampling of different food options, beverage options from each merchant around the market,” said marketing manager Molly Connolly.

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.