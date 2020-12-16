Downtown GR ice rink opening Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Grand Rapids, including Rosa Parks Circle’s Ice Rink that opens on Friday.

The city is planning measures to keep skaters safe this year while still helping them get in the holiday spirit.

“The weather has finally broken for us and we’ve got nice, cool temperatures for making ice,” said David Marquardt, the director of parks and recreation for the city of Grand Rapids.

Marquardt says there are a few changes this year because of the pandemic.

“This has been such an incredibly different year for us in so many different ways,” said Marquardt.

A few of the precautions the rink will be putting into place include deeply sanitizing skates in between each use, making masks mandatory on the ice, and social distancing.

Admission to the rink is $2 dollars including skate rentals and people must reserve a one hour time block in advance. A maximum of 25 skaters are allowed on the ice at once.

“It is such a pleasure to see people out here enjoying this activity,” said Marquardt.

Overall, Marquardt says he’s glad he’s able to provide people an outlet to be safe and have fun.

“This is absolutely one way which we can provide that really both physical activity and ensuring that that mental health can you get a break from home, a break from being at home with your kids, working from home. This is that one outlet that we can provide,” said Marquardt.

You can reserve a time to skate online.