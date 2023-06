GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The National Sheriffs’ Association conducted a drone show over downtown Grand Rapids Wednesday night.

The association’s annual conference took place in Grand Rapids from June 26 to June 29.

The drone show followed a Wednesday night event on Gillett Bridge, NSA confirmed.

Video from Kristen Miles showed drones flying to create the shape of the American flag and more.

NSA said no further shows are planned.