Down to 2: GR spellers advance to national bee finals Video

WASHINGTON (WOOD) — Two top spellers from Grand Rapids have made it into the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Wednesday, the pool of about 500 competitors was cut down to just 50 finalists. Blake Bouwman and Jack Lado are among the spelling bee survivors.

Bouwman, who correctly spelled “mettlesome” to start, nailed “epicure” in Wednesday’s round. Lado advanced by correctly spelling “pariah” in Round 1, then “acclimate” on Wednesday.

Tanishka Jadhav of St. Joseph and Sophia Grierson of Ludington correctly spelled “catamount” and “euphoria” respectively Wednesday, but were eliminated from the bee when previous spelling test results were factored in.

Ananya Bommineni of Stevensville spelled “becquerel” correctly Tuesday, but was knocked out of the competition Wednesday when she misspelled “revelry.”

The Scripps National Spelling Bee finals will air live on ESPN 2 beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday.