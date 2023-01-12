GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two teenagers had their car stolen from them at gunpoint in Grand Rapids on Thursday, police say.

It happened around 4 p.m., in the area of Quarry Avenue near Webster Street. Four suspects armed with guns approached two 17-year-olds girls and stole their vehicle, Lt. Cathy Williams with the Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8.

The teenagers were not hurt, GRPD said.

The officers saw the car around 4:20 p.m. After a short chase, the car crashed into a cruiser on Douglas Street between Lane Avenue and Indiana Avenue near Bridge Street. A News 8 crew on scene saw a crashed GRPD cruiser with heavy damage to its passenger side, along with two other crashed cars.

Sean Horn said he saw the vehicle broadside the GRPD cruiser, which slid and crashed into his parked car. He then saw the suspects run from the vehicle.

“I just heard sirens … and I look out the window and then a major collision sound,” he told News 8.

“It was hectic, it was honestly really wild. I didn’t know what to think, I’m not used to stuff like this and it was honestly a whirlwind of a situation,” Horn later said.

The suspects, believed to be teenagers to young adults, took off, GRPD said. Two of them were believed to have gone into a nearby apartment building.

GRPD surrounded the apartment building. Around 6:35 p.m., people believed to be connected to the incident came out of the apartment.

A third suspect was taken into custody just down the road on Bridge Street.

“At this point we believe we have everyone in custody that was involved in that incident,” Williams said. “Obviously anytime you have suspects that are armed and brazen enough to go up to strangers at gunpoint and steal their car, that’s unsettling. … At this point there’s no danger to the public here in this immediate area.”

GRPD said four suspects were involved in the carjacking and said three were arrested. Williams did not explain that discrepancy.

There were no injuries, Williams said. She said the officers involved in the crash were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

“When you have something like this, it’s never good news that it happened. But sometimes bad things happen to good people. And when we can locate all the suspects involved in an indent, that’s a good outcome,” Williams said. “No one was hurt, most importantly.”