A map of the lane closures on US-131 in Grand Rapids for the weekend of Aug. 19, 2023. (Courtesy of the Michigan Department of Public Transportation)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Road and bridge work that requires double lane closures on US-131 is causing backups in Grand Rapids.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, northbound and southbound US-131 will be under construction in Grand Rapids throughout the weekend. Northbound US-131 between MLK Jr. Street and Ann Street will have a double lane closure until 5 a.m. on Monday. Southbound US-131 from I-96 to I-196 will have a double lane closure until 7 a.m. on Sunday.

MDOT said several ramps have also been closed:

The ramp from westbound I-196 to northbound US-131 is scheduled to be closed Saturday night.

The on-ramps from Wealthy and Pearl Streets to northbound US-131.

The on-ramps Leonard Street/Turner Avenue to southbound US-131 are scheduled to be closed until Saturday night.

The ramp from eastbound I-196 to northbound US-131 is scheduled to be closed until 5 a.m. Monday.

MDOT says the work is weather dependent.